Father and son face charges for marijuana grow operation

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A Dubuque father and son are facing multiple charges after police find a marijuana growing operation at an apartment. 

According to court documents, police went to the home on the 500 block of Central Avenue after getting a complaint that the home smelled of marijuana.

Once getting a search warrant, police found drug paraphernalia, also marijuana wax.

Mark Puccio, 48, is charged with manufacture of marijuana and possession of marijuana.

The son, Colton Puccio, 19 is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Monday.

