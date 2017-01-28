Serena Williams beats Venus Williams to win record 23rd major

Melbourne (CNN)-Serena Williams rewrote tennis history books once again, this time with sister Venus across the net and her fiance Alexis Ohanian watching from the stands.

When Serena beat her older sibling in the Australian Open final 6-4 6-4, she collected a 23rd grand slam title to surpass Steffi Graf for the Open Era lead.

Now she only trails all-time leader Margaret Court by one major and the way she played in Melbourne -- not dropping a set -- Serena, 35, is looking good to achieve that feat later in 2017.

"It's never enough, 23, 24, 25," Serena told the crowd after her win. "I felt like I really elevated my game this year.

"It's such a great feeling to have 23. I've been chasing it for a really long time," she later told reporters. "I knew I had an opportunity to get it here and I'm here."