Drake women topple UNI in double overtime for MVC lead

Drake topped UNI 88-79 in a double overtime thriller as the Bulldog women snapped the first place tie handing the Panthers their first conference loss of the season.

Ellie Herzberg finished with a game high 27 in the UNI loss. Madison Weekly chipped in another 22 for the Panthers.

Becca Jonas led a balanced Bulldog attack with 18 points.

Drake's win moved the first place Bulldogs to 9-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play, while the Panthers fell to 8-1. The two teams meet again on February 24 in Des Moines.