Drake women topple UNI in double overtime for MVC lead

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Drake topped UNI 88-79 in a double overtime thriller as the Bulldog women snapped the first place tie handing the Panthers their first conference loss of the season.

Ellie Herzberg finished with a game high 27 in the UNI loss. Madison Weekly chipped in another 22 for the Panthers.

Becca Jonas led a balanced Bulldog attack with 18 points.

Drake's win moved the first place Bulldogs to 9-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play, while the Panthers fell to 8-1. The two teams meet again on February 24 in Des Moines.

