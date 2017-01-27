Waterloo Black Hawks roll past Omaha 6-2

Yuki Miura drove home a goal 6:47 in to overtime as the Waterloo Black Hawks escaped Sioux City with a 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon. The victory sends the series back to Young Arena tied at a game apiece.More >>
Former Waterloo East stand-out Kyven Gadson defeated Micah Burak 3-0 to win the 97 kilogram title at the U.S. Open Champions on Saturday night. Gadson's take-down midway through the match helped seal the victory, the biggest so far after his 2015 NCAA championship.More >>
Jaxon Castor stopped 34 of 35 shots as the Dubuque Fighting Saints topped Chicago 3-1 on Saturday night. The win tied the Eastern Conference Finals series at a game apiece.More >>
Iowa State point guard Monte Morris has been invited to participate in next month's NBA draft combine. The combine taking place in Chicago on May 9-14 will feature approximately 70 college athletes looking to impress scouts, coaches, and NBA front office personnel.More >>
Karter Schult had to wait until the draft was over. That's when his next chapter began. The stand-out defensive lineman will sign an undrafted free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns.More >>
