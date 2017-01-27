Waterloo Black Hawks roll past Omaha 6-2 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Black Hawks roll past Omaha 6-2

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The Waterloo Black Hawks scored early and often as they hammered Omaha 6-2 on Friday night. 

After trading a pair of goals each in the first period, Waterloo pulled away with two goals in the second and third periods to put the game away. Jackson Cates led the way notching the first and final goal on the night.

The Black Hawks win kept them in a third place tie in the West Division with Des Moines five points behind first place Sioux City.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Miura lifts Waterloo to an overtime win, series tie with Sioux City

    Miura lifts Waterloo to an overtime win, series tie with Sioux City

    Sunday, April 30 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-05-01 00:44:34 GMT

    Yuki Miura drove home a goal 6:47 in to overtime as the Waterloo Black Hawks escaped Sioux City with a 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon. The victory sends the series back to Young Arena tied at a game apiece.

    More >>

    Yuki Miura drove home a goal 6:47 in to overtime as the Waterloo Black Hawks escaped Sioux City with a 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon. The victory sends the series back to Young Arena tied at a game apiece.

    More >>

  • Gadson wins U.S. Open Championships wrestling title

    Gadson wins U.S. Open Championships wrestling title

    Sunday, April 30 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-04-30 23:01:22 GMT

    Former Waterloo East stand-out Kyven Gadson defeated Micah Burak 3-0 to win the 97 kilogram title at the U.S. Open Champions on Saturday night. Gadson's take-down midway through the match helped seal the victory, the biggest so far after his 2015 NCAA championship.

    More >>

    Former Waterloo East stand-out Kyven Gadson defeated Micah Burak 3-0 to win the 97 kilogram title at the U.S. Open Champions on Saturday night. Gadson's take-down midway through the match helped seal the victory, the biggest so far after his 2015 NCAA championship.

    More >>

  • Fighting Saints top Chicago 3-1 to tie series

    Fighting Saints top Chicago 3-1 to tie series

    Sunday, April 30 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-04-30 22:49:19 GMT

    Jaxon Castor stopped 34 of 35 shots as the Dubuque Fighting Saints topped Chicago 3-1 on Saturday night. The win tied the Eastern Conference Finals series at a game apiece. 

    More >>

    Jaxon Castor stopped 34 of 35 shots as the Dubuque Fighting Saints topped Chicago 3-1 on Saturday night. The win tied the Eastern Conference Finals series at a game apiece. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.