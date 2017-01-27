Waterloo Black Hawks roll past Omaha 6-2

The Waterloo Black Hawks scored early and often as they hammered Omaha 6-2 on Friday night.

After trading a pair of goals each in the first period, Waterloo pulled away with two goals in the second and third periods to put the game away. Jackson Cates led the way notching the first and final goal on the night.

The Black Hawks win kept them in a third place tie in the West Division with Des Moines five points behind first place Sioux City.