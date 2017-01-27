Young Waterloo wrestlers win national tournament

Iowa is no stranger to great wrestlers and two of Waterloo's littlest wrestlers winning big at a recent national tournament.

Deshawn Parrow, 6, and Daniesha Watson, 8, practice their take downs in the shadows of wrestling legends at the Dan Gable Museum.

Hard work is at the center of Friday's practice and the many that led to national wins for Daniesha and Deshawn at the Flo Tulsa Nationals; described as the NCAA tournament for young wrestlers.

"Were you excited?" asked KWWL's Jessica Hartman.

"Yea and so was my coach . . .and I won my last match, my coach jumped on her coach," said Deshawn.

The coaches were more excited than the athletes.

"He won that and we jumped up and down. Then my daughter won it on the girls side and I am like, 'Oh, yea!'" said Coach Anthony Watson.

That's right, coach and Daniesha's dad. But that doesn't mean more pressure.

"Just keep wrestling. Going to national tournaments, I tell them, 'You are going to get taken down, you are going to get scored on, but don't get frustrated. Have a poker face and just keep wrestling,'" said Coach Watson.

They have poker faces, but that doesn't mean these young wrestlers don't get nervous.

"Sometimes," Deshawn and Daniesha said in unison.

"What do you tell yourselves when that happens?" asked KWWL's Jessica Hartman.

"Don't be scared," said Deshawn.

"Have Confidence," said Daniesha.

Confidence, something they will take to the final national tournament later this spring.

When they aren't on the mat, Deshawn and Daniesha are students at Cunningham Elementary School.












