UPDATE: FedEx driver will keep his job following Iowa City protest

A FedEx driver will keep his job, after he was involved in an Iowa City protest this week.

According to a Tweet from FedEx, they said, "We have reviewed the matter in Iowa City involving driver, Matt Uhrin. He remains a FedEx employee, and we have not plans to change his status."

During a flag-burning protest, Uhrin tried dousing the flames of burning flags.

After the video was posted to social media, it quickly went viral, and it is now gaining momentum around the world.

In the video, you can see Uhrin and protesters struggling over the flag.

Uhrin told them to back off, and a protester then accused him of trying to assault them.

Uhrin responded, by telling them if they didn't like it, they could leave.

We asked protester Paul Osgerby why he felt it was necessary to burn an American flag.

"I think it's important to recognize that we were not trying to insight violence with our actions, um a lot of people want to look at the flag one dimensionally they want to look at it as a symbol of freedom and liberty that our military fights for. But a lot of people don't want to accept the baggage that comes with the flag and that is centuries of genocide against Native Americans, centuries of racial slavery against African Americans," Osgerby told us.

He says burning the flag started a conversation ...

"A lot of people that were driving on the street here a lot of people walking by had to witness and listen to our message," Osgerby says.

We asked him if he would burn the American flag again, "Yes, definitely," he told us.

Osgerby is facing a simple misdemeanor for open burning without a permit.

FedEx worker Matt Uhrin tells us he is humbled by the words of support he has received for trying to stop the flag burning.

At 10:08 a.m. a video was posted of a FedEx employee, Matt Uhrin, interrupting his route in Iowa City to extinguish American flags that were being burned by protesters, taking by reporter Stephen Gruber Miller with our coverage partner the Iowa City Press Citizen.

Happening now: a confrontation on the ped mall as people burn an American flag as protest. pic.twitter.com/aPkMdls6oQ — Stephen GruberMiller (@sgrubermiller) January 26, 2017

Since then, the online world has exploded with responses, majority in support of Uhrin, with no signs of slowing down.

The video has been shared on Fox News as well as popular websites such as Barstool Sports and the Blaze.

Many taking opportunities to transform photos from the incident into symbols of patriotism,

While others, plea to FedEx for Uhrin to keep his job. Some threatening to stop using FedEx all together.

I can assure you that the outcry will be much worse if you fire #fedexguy! I will never use your services again. @FedEx — MountainManThan (@NathanielWyatt) January 27, 2017

A close friend of Uhrin's, Kaleb Eby, confirming to KWWL that following a meeting with his employer, Uhrin was told he would be able to keep his job. Also, telling us that after taking the flags he returned to his truck and folded them into their proper triangular shape.