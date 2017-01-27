Reception held to honor U of I alumni Henry B. Tippie's 90th birthday

One of the University of Iowa's more successful alumni, Henry B. Tippie, was honored Friday afternoon at the business school named in his honor, Henry B. Tippie College of Business.

A public reception was held, celebrating Tippie's 90th birthday and his impact on the school. Many students and faculty coming up to meet Tippie, as well as thank him for his contributions.

Tippie telling us, "I'm very, very proud to have been born on a farm here in Iowa. I got my foundation here at the University and that's one of the reasons I've had a lot of interest on trying to make some repayments along the way and I've been fortunate to have been able to do that."

He grew up in Belle Plain, Iowa, and received his bachelors in accounting in 1949 after serving in the military. Tippie later went on to work for Rollins and Associates, where he was instrumental in acquiring the Orkin Exterminating Company.

Tippie was an original member of the college's Board of Vistors, where he campaigned to raise funds for the Pappajohn Business Building, donating funds to build a 175-seat auditorium, a student lounge, and food area, Pat's Diner, named for his wife.

Since 1999, Tippie's significant contribution to the college has supported student scholarships and faculty researched.

The celebration continues on into the evening where a dinner will be held for Tippie, with Governor Terry Branstad the keynote speaker.

Tippie tells KWWL he was "blown away" when he saw the lengthy guest list.