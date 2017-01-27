Cedar Rapids man facing child porn charges - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids man facing child porn charges

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

A 51-year-old Iowa man is accused of having child pornography on his computer and flash drive.  Donald Etheredge, of Cedar Rapids, is facing charges of receipt and possession of child pornography.

According to an indictment, he had the material between 2013 and 2015, after being convicted of transporting child porn in 2004.  If convicted, he could face up to 80 years in prison.

His trial is set for March 27.

