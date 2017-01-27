Shots fired in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Shots fired in Dubuque

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Police respond to shots fired in Dubuque.

It happened early Friday morning shortly after 4:30 on the 2000 block of White Street.

 Officers located shell casings in the area.

There are no known injuries at this time, but police are investigating.

