Man imprisoned for trying to blow up, burn apartment

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a man has been given seven years in prison for trying to blow up and burn an apartment in Davenport.

Court records say 44-year-old Gramann Barnes was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Davenport.

Authorities say Barnes and a woman argued on March 15 last year, and she and her 2-year-old son fled the apartment after he hurt them.

Authorities say Barnes left after rigging the apartment oven so it would blow up. The woman returned and turned off the oven and burner gas flow before any explosion.