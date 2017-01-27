Man imprisoned for trying to blow up, burn apartment - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man imprisoned for trying to blow up, burn apartment

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a man has been given seven years in prison for trying to blow up and burn an apartment in Davenport.

Court records say 44-year-old Gramann Barnes was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Davenport.

Authorities say Barnes and a woman argued on March 15 last year, and she and her 2-year-old son fled the apartment after he hurt them.

Authorities say Barnes left after rigging the apartment oven so it would blow up. The woman returned and turned off the oven and burner gas flow before any explosion.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.