18-year-old pleads guilty in Vinton girl's shooting death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - An 18-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the Vinton shooting death of a girl.

Court records say William Hines Jr. entered the plea Thursday to a charge of involuntary manslaughter. His sentencing is scheduled for March 23. He was 16 at the time of the shooting on Feb. 24, 2015, but was prosecuted as an adult.

Prosecutors say Hines admitted holding the rifle but couldn't remember whether his finger was on the trigger when it discharged, fatally wounding Emma Redlinger, a freshman at Vinton-Shellsburg High School.

Police say Hines was handling the gun obtained by another teen's mother. She's been convicted of providing a firearm to a prohibited person: her 16-year-old son, who she knew used marijuana.

