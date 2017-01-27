Scott County woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing

An eastern Iowa woman accused of trying to kill her husband has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The ruling came Thursday in the trial of 64-year-old Patricia Oster, of Long Grove in Scott County. The Quad-City Times reports (http://bit.ly/2jwK9tH) that the judge ordered Oster's immediate transfer to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale for a complete psychiatric evaluation. An earlier court ruling had found her competent to stand trial.

Prosecutors say Patricia Oster stabbed her husband, Ardell Oster Jr., twice in the chest on May 3. Judge Mark Lawson ruled Thursday that she was suffering from a "deranged condition" that day that made her incapable of knowing what she was doing and distinguishing between right and wrong.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.