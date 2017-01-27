Crash in Cedar Falls leads to minor injuries - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Crash in Cedar Falls leads to minor injuries

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
There was a car accident in Cedar Falls this morning at the intersection of University Avenue and Hudson Road.

According to Cedar Falls Police, two cars were involved in the crash. Police say one person had minor injuries, and was transported to Sartori Hospital.

Our crew arrived at the intersection where it happened at about 9:15 a.m.; at that point, the scene had since been cleared.

