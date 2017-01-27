911 CALL: Woman inside car trunk; dispatcher saves her by textin - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

911 CALL: Woman inside car trunk; dispatcher saves her by texting


Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A quick-thinking 911 dispatcher is being credited with saving a woman's life.

A woman in North Carolina called 911, saying she was inside the trunk of a car. After the call, the phone disconnected and emergency personnel could not reach her.

So, someone who works at the dispatch center decided to text the woman from his cell phone. Police in North Carolina then spotted the car and rescued the woman.

"This is a prime example of technology being used to the fullest at someone's greatest time of need," said the director of the 911 call center.


The driver was arrested.

