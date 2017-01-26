Hawks Beathard to take part in All-Star Challenge

The 2017 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge, which will feature Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard leading the Big Ten Conference team, has been reimagined for its 19th edition at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

For the first time, the skills competition will feature 24 of college football’s brightest stars divided into six teams based on their college conference. Each team will consist of four players from the same conference that will compete for conference supremacy in a series of skills competitions. The conferences represented are the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC, and four of the best players outside of the Power Five that will be called the “Wild Card” team. Each team will also be designated a current NFL player that was a prolific college star in that team’s conference to serve as a coach and mentor throughout the competition.