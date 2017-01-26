Iowa State Football Announces schedule changes - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa State Football Announces schedule changes

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Iowa State Athletics announced several changes to their previously released 2017 football schedule. The changes are the result of requests by ESPN and the Big 12 Conference.

Iowa State's road game at the University of Akron previously scheduled for Sept. 23rd has been moved to Sept. 16th.  Kickoff time and TV accommodations will be announced at a later date.

The Big 12 season-opener vs. the University of Texas in Jack Trice Stadium previously scheduled for Sept. 30th will move to Thursday night (Sept. 28). Broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

It marks the second-straight season the Cyclones played host to a Thursday night telecast. Iowa State faced nationally ranked Oklahoma on a Thursday night in 2016.

ISU officials also confirmed that the season-opener vs. UNI will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2.  A kickoff time has not been set.

