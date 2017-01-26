Iowa State Football Announces schedule changes

Iowa State point guard Monte Morris has been invited to participate in next month's NBA draft combine. The combine taking place in Chicago on May 9-14 will feature approximately 70 college athletes looking to impress scouts, coaches, and NBA front office personnel.More >>
Karter Schult had to wait until the draft was over. That's when his next chapter began. The stand-out defensive lineman will sign an undrafted free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns.More >>
Jaleel Johnson, George Kittle, and Desmond King are headed to the NFL. The three Hawkeyes heard their names called on the final day of the NFL Draft.More >>
A cold and wet final day of the Drake Relays saw some big performances from eastern Iowa athletes.More >>
In a bit of a surprise quarterback C.J. Beathard is the first Iowa Hawkeye taken in the 2017 NFL Draft. Beathard is taken in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers with the 104th overall pick.More >>
