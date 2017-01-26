Aplington-Parkersburg Boys rally to beat #10 Jesup in overtime, - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Aplington-Parkersburg Boys rally to beat #10 Jesup in overtime, 61-58

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Aplington-Parkersburg rallied from an early deficit to beat number ten Jesup 61-58 in overtime.  The victory is the eighth in a row for the Falcons and sets up another big showdown on Saturday with Dike-New Hartford which leads the North Iowa Cedar League.

