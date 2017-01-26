Guilty plea in teen shooting

A teenager who accidentally shot another teen in the head, killing her, pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges.

Emma Redlinger, 14, was shot at a home in Vinton in February of 2015.

Police say her friend, William Hines, Jr., mishandled the gun, and hit Redlinger.

Before her death, Emma fought for days in intensive care.

"There are people praying for her from all over the world. That means so much to us. It gives me hope for my daughter," said Emma's mother Aimee Redlinger, while Emma was in the hospital.

Although she didn't make it, Emma left her mark on many in the Vinton community.

"She would make us so happy. She would bring energy into the room that no one else seemed to be able to," said Emma's friend Josh Rake at the vigil held for Emma.

"She was just a happy person. She was never really sad. If anyone else was sad, she would feel bad for them. Anytime I cried, she cried," said Emma's cousin Kaylee Graves.

Emma continues to bring those who loved her together.

"She was the one person who seemed to always kind of bond those friends together. Now, since her death, a lot of those friendships are still standing and they will tell the stories of how they met through Emma," said Emma's mother in August of 2015.