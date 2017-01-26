Rick Coleman wins KRNA "Best Local TV News Personality" - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Rick Coleman wins KRNA "Best Local TV News Personality"

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Goodman, Anchor
Connect

We already knew we were sitting next to greatness...now all of eastern Iowa knows.

Our own Rick Coleman is crowned "Best Local TV News Personality" by KRNA, a classic rock radio station based in Iowa City. 

On KRNA's website, Mike Ferris wrote: "The results below show Rick scored a come-from-behind victory worthy of an Iowa Hawkeyes 2005 Tate-to-Holloway championship play.

When it comes to the people who voted for him, Rick said, "You are all beautiful people."

Gotta love Rick. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.