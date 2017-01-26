Rick Coleman wins KRNA "Best Local TV News Personality"

We already knew we were sitting next to greatness...now all of eastern Iowa knows.

Our own Rick Coleman is crowned "Best Local TV News Personality" by KRNA, a classic rock radio station based in Iowa City.

On KRNA's website, Mike Ferris wrote: "The results below show Rick scored a come-from-behind victory worthy of an Iowa Hawkeyes 2005 Tate-to-Holloway championship play.



When it comes to the people who voted for him, Rick said, "You are all beautiful people."

Gotta love Rick.