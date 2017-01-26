House for homeless vets set to open in Waterloo

After months of renovations, the first house for homeless veterans in Waterloo is nearly finished. The house, located at 420 E. Ninth St. in Waterloo will be ready to serve homeless veterans in Eastern Iowa in just a few weeks.

The home could not be opening at a better time, bringing these veterans inside from the dead of winter.

This will be the first house in Waterloo dedicated to these homeless veterans. The home will serve three homeless veterans at a time. In a few weeks, three veterans will have a new home, but it will serve as more than just a place to sleep, helping them to get on their feet.

Crews have been busy working on renovations.

Black Hawk County VA Director Kevin Dill knows the benefit of having a place to call "home."

"Not having a place to go, sleeping on someone's couch for the last week or in the car," said Dill. "Well, now we have a place where we have a home for you, with your bed, your own bathroom, a kitchen where you can make yourself something to eat, it's really a wonderful thing."

In the past few weeks, volunteers have been working on putting the last few touches on the home.

Project manager and Director of Americans for Independent Living Tim Combs says the house has gone through a lot of renovations since the home was first donated to the Black Hawk County VA and Americans for Independent Living Group this past summer.

"We've been hammering at it away everyday since that phase," said Combs. "Right now, we're just getting finished with installing cabinets and trim work, and flooring was done last week."

Combs says the project wouldn't have come together without the help from the community.

"The businesses that have stepped up and helped us," said Combs. "Individuals, local veterans, that are retired and have extra time on their hands. Brings me great pleasure in that part of it and seeing how they all want to make something for someone else come up in life and be an independent individual like the rest of us."

Americans for Independent Living and the Black Hawk County VA already have their eyes set on their next project: a home for female homeless veterans in the area. If you are looking to donate a home, contact Kevin Dill at the Black Hawk County VA or Tim Combs from Americans for Independent Living.

The Black Hawk County VA is always accepting donations, whether it be in the form of clothes, food, or monetary. For more information, contact Kevin Dill http://www.co.black-hawk.ia.us/347/Veterans-Affairs

