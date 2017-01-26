Children hit by glass during shooting near Florida day care

Nearly 50 people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit a small city in East Texas on Saturday, including one with critical injuries.More >>
Nearly 50 people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit a small city in East Texas on Saturday, including one with critical injuries.More >>
We are tracking a storm moving through the middle of the country this weekend.More >>
We are tracking a storm moving through the middle of the country this weekend.More >>
A Connecticut man who was charged with murdering his wife — after police built a case based, in part, on the victim's Fitbit data — pleaded not guilty on Friday.More >>
A Connecticut man who was charged with murdering his wife — after police built a case based, in part, on the victim's Fitbit data — pleaded not guilty on Friday.More >>
Iowa State point guard Monte Morris has been invited to participate in next month's NBA draft combine. The combine taking place in Chicago on May 9-14 will feature approximately 70 college athletes looking to impress scouts, coaches, and NBA front office personnel.More >>
Iowa State point guard Monte Morris has been invited to participate in next month's NBA draft combine. The combine taking place in Chicago on May 9-14 will feature approximately 70 college athletes looking to impress scouts, coaches, and NBA front office personnel.More >>
Karter Schult had to wait until the draft was over. That's when his next chapter began. The stand-out defensive lineman will sign an undrafted free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns.More >>
Karter Schult had to wait until the draft was over. That's when his next chapter began. The stand-out defensive lineman will sign an undrafted free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns.More >>