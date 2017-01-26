Texas sheriff delivers baby on segway - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Texas sheriff delivers baby on segway

Posted: Updated:
TEXAS -

A sheriff in Texas was patrolling on a segway when a car flew past him and pulled over.

A woman jumped out of her car and screamed her sister was in labor in the backseat.

The sheriff was an EMT, and helped deliver the baby.

Both the mom and the baby are in stable condition.

