Tows pull stranded cars out of ditches

Snow and ice are making for a slippery situation for many in eastern Iowa.

Tow truck drivers say slow down and be careful, they don't want to have to pull you out of a ditch.

"Sliding, going to fast, losing control, passing, slippery roads and the inside lane is usually slippery when there is lots of snow," Justin Schmall describes a few reasons why drivers find themselves stranded in ditches.

Schmall, the Service Manager at Marks Auto Repair & Wrecker Service in Waverly says sometimes he has to dig the cars out of the snow before he can tow them, causing a lot of work.

Bremer County had eight reports of cars in ditches Wednesday.

Two vans were stranded in the county, one van was just pulled out Thursday. The other still sits on Highway 3.

"Sometimes they can sit there for a day, sometimes two days, until the police say 'hey I just need it removed' and we will take it to the shop and then to an impound lot, until the customers get the vehicle out", said Schmall.

Other times the tow truck will pull the car out and let the customer drive away.

Schmall says people need to slow down.

"Counter steer with the rear end of what it's doing, don't slam on the breaks," said Schmall.

The Bremer County Sheriff says most of the cars found in ditches yesterday have been removed.



