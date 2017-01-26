Sheriff: Car slides into cemetery

A car loses control and slides right into a cemetery in Bremer County Thursday morning, according to the Bremer County Sheriff.

Reports says Kayln Boge-Kleiss, 30, of Fredricksburg was driving south on Highway 63 when she lost control of her car and drove right through Alcock Cemetery.

This all happened at 8:13 a.m.

Several headstones were damaged, but no one was hurt.

Weather and road conditions played a role in this accident.