Sheriff: Car slides into cemetery

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
BREMER COUNTY (KWWL) -

A car loses control and slides right into a cemetery in Bremer County Thursday morning, according to the Bremer County Sheriff.

Reports says Kayln Boge-Kleiss, 30, of Fredricksburg was driving south on Highway 63 when she lost control of her car and drove right through Alcock Cemetery. 

This all happened at 8:13 a.m.

Several headstones were damaged, but no one was hurt.

Weather and road conditions played a role in this accident.

