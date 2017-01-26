Teen who shot, killed Vinton teen pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

A teenager who accidentally shot another teen in the head, killing her, pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges. 14-year-old Emma Redlinger was shot at a home in Vinton in February of 2015 and died a few days later.

Police say her friend, William Hines, Jr., mishandled the gun, and hit Redlinger. Hines was a minor at the time, but was charged as an adult.

Police say the now 18-year-old admitted to holding the gun, but denied intentionally firing it. His sentencing is set for March 23.

53-year-old Robyn Merchant was arrested for giving the rifle used in the shooting to her son. She was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

