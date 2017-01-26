Man connected to deadly shooting pleads not guilty

A man connected to a deadly shooting pleads not guilty to charges. 22-year-old Jeremy Dukes, pleading not guilty to conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Dukes was arrested in connection to the home invasion and death of 21-year-old Collin Brown. Brown was shot to death in Key West on April 2, 2016.

If convicted, Dukes could face up to ten years in prison.

Seven others have been arrested, included four on murder charges:

Tacari Minifee,20, Murder 1st/Robbery 1st

Imere Hall, 18, Murder 1st/Robbery 1st

Eric Campbell, 31, Murder 1st/Robbery 1st

Taylor Shaw, 21, Murder 1st/Robbery 1st

Adrianna Chica, 19, Robbery 2nd

Corby Yager, 20, Robbery 2nd

Savanna Stotlar, 31, Robbery 2nd