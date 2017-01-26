Iowa City officials: Immigration order shouldn't affect city - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa City officials say they don't think the city will lose funding despite President Donald Trump's move to cut federal funds to jurisdictions that don't cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen (http://icp-c.com/2koQia3 ) reports City Council adopted a policy last week saying the city won't enforce federal immigration law or commit local resources toward doing so, with some exceptions. City Council's decision came after it declined to pursue a "sanctuary city" label.

City Attorney Eleanor Dilkes says the city's federal funding shouldn't be in jeopardy.

Trump's order cites a section of federal law that makes it illegal for federal, state and local government entities to prohibit sending or receiving an individual's immigration status to the Immigration and Naturalization Service.

Iowa City's new policy states city employees won't be restricted in communicating with federal immigration authorities.

