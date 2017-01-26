Former Iowa State worker expected to face theft charges

AMES, Iowa (AP) - A prosecutor expects to charge a former Iowa State University employee who is suspected of taking more than $68,000 from the university.

A state report issued Thursday says auditors identified more than $71,000 in improper or unsupported spending from the QNDE Programs account. The nonprofit QNDE hosts an annual conference that receives support from the university's Center for Nondestructive Evaluation, an engineering systems research center.

The auditors say more than $68,000 in improper disbursements included nearly $62,000 in cash withdrawals by Pamela Backstrom, who worked for the research center from August 2013 until January 2016.

Story County Attorney Jessica Reynolds says her office has been working with university police on an investigation and expects to file theft charges soon.

Efforts to reach Backstrom and any attorney she's employed were unsuccessful.