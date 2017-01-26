Iowa considers broadening opt-outs for child vaccinations - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa considers broadening opt-outs for child vaccinations

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa legislative panel has approved a bill that would make it easier for parents to avoid requirements that their children be vaccinated.

The subcommittee approved the bill Thursday despite testimony from health care professionals that the move would lower vaccination rates and could ultimately lead to more sick children.

Iowa already allows parents to skip vaccinations based on religious beliefs or medical needs, but the bill would let parents state they simply had a personal conviction against vaccinations.

Dr. Nathan Boonstra, a Des Moines pediatrician, said fewer immunizations could cause "grave concern" for public health.

However, the two Republicans on the three-member panel say parents should have the freedom to make decisions for their children.

The measure now moves to the full House Human Resources Committee.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.