Cedar Falls man injured, thrown from vehicle in crash

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Cedar Falls police confirm a man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was thrown from his car this morning. 

They say the single-vehicle crash happened around 5:50 this morning near Cedar Heights Drive and Greenhill Road.

Paramedics took the man to Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.

Police say the accident is still under investigation. They are not releasing any names at this time. 

