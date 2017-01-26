Tostito makes a "party safe" chip bag - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Tostito makes a "party safe" chip bag

Written by Sara Belmont
Just in time for the super bowl, Frito-Lay is launching a new chip bag that makes sure you party safely.

It's a limited edition for Tostito chips called the "party safe" bag that doubles as a sort of breathalyzer.

The bag is meant to discourage drinking and driving, and will even provide those with a trace of alcohol on their breath with a $10 Uber code on the day of the big game.

The company says it comes equipped with an alcohol sensor that, when breathed into, will turn red if alcohol is detected and green if it's not.

A Frito-Lay spokesperson says the goal is to remove some 25,000 drunk drivers from the roads on Superbowl Sunday.
 

