Worker killed inside eastern Iowa mine, officials say

BUFFALO, Iowa (AP) - A mine truck driver has been killed inside a limestone mine in eastern Iowa's Scott County.

Emergency crews were sent to Linwood Mining and Mineral near Buffalo a little before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Company President Jonathan Wilmshurst said Thursday that the man was found buried in rock in a remote part of the mine where no operations were underway. He was not in a vehicle. Wilmshurst says there were no witnesses to what he called an "isolated incident." He would not release the employee's name.

Wilmshurst says the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration is letting Linwood continue operations elsewhere in the mine.

