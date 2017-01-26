WATCH: wave crashes into California restaurant - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH: wave crashes into California restaurant

Thankfully a restaurant in California was closed when a wave comes crashing into the building.

The water crashed through the windows of the restaurant.

The giant wave went right over a 25-foot sea wall in Pacifica, California.

