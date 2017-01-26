President Trump headed to Philadelphia today for GOP retreat

By ERICA WERNER

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Congressional Republicans are about to find out whether Donald Trump can stay focused on their goals in his first appearance before them as president.



Trump will speak Thursday to House and Senate GOP lawmakers in Philadelphia for their annual policy retreat.



Despite a rocky start to Trump's administration, many lawmakers remain optimistic at the prospect of the work they can do together. They hope to see a Trump focused on unity and results, not one veering off-course into conspiracy theories about voter fraud or re-litigating the campaign or his inauguration.



Ahead of Trump's appearance, House Speaker Paul Ryan sketched out an ambitious agenda to lawmakers including sending Trump a health care repeal bill by March and a rewrite of the tax code by summer's end.