Snow Picassos busy after winter storm - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Snow Picassos busy after winter storm

Posted: Updated:
NEW ALBIN (KWWL) -

The winter storm gave kids time and new material to use their imaginations.

Check out what two boys and their dad created in New Albin.

Cutler and Dylan Lemke made this deer snow sculpture.

If you have snow pictures, feel free to post those on our Facebook page.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.