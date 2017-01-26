South Carolina man imprisoned for sex abuse of girl in Iowa

ELKADER, Iowa (AP) -- A carnival worker has been imprisoned for sexually abusing a girl while he was working at the Clayton County Fair in Iowa.

A county news release says 27-year-old David Pennington Jr., of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was given five years. He'd been convicted of sexual abuse.

Prosecutors say Pennington was working at the fair in National on Aug. 6 when he had sexual contact with a teenage girl when they were alone in a camper.