Shark photobombs a 10-year-old surfer

A ten-year-old surfer had a close encounter with a photo-bombing shark that shared a wave with him off an Australian beach.

Chris Hasson said he was taking photos of his son Eden riding a wave off Samurai beach at Port Stephens. That's 110 miles north of Sydney.

He was taking the pictures two days ago, when something unexpected and indistinct caught his eye.

He discovered he had photographed the face of a twisting shark just below the surface with his son on an apparent collision course.

Hasson says shark experts have since told him it was a juvenile Great White Shark about eight feet long.

Eden was not injured.