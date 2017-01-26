Dubuque priest reacts to Trump's actions on immigration

It's been a busy week for President Donald Trump, and it didn't slow down Wednesday.

Trump signed executive orders Wednesday addressing immigration, and promising to build the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Father Jim Miller, head of the Spanish Ministry within the Archdiocese, says the wall is a waste of money.

"I think if we have a good immigration policy, that would allow enough people to come in and fill the needs that are in this country, there would be no need for a wall," Miller said.

In addition, Trump called for more Border Patrol and ICE Agents to help prevent and roundup people that are here illegally, especially illegal immigrants with criminal records.

Miller fears what might happen to the undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. in search of safety and a better life.

"Some of them, their lives are in danger if they did go back. So, do we send people back to be murdered? That's not a pro-life stance."

He's not done, either.

There are reports of more executive actions coming that would bar all Syrian refugees from coming into the country, and would keep all other refugees from coming to the U.S. for 120 days.

The order also expected to half the refugee program once it's resumed, according to those reports.