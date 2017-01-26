Suspects damage, try to steal from Waterloo laundromat

Damaging laundry machines in attempts to steal from them.

Waterloo police say its happened multiple times, and they need your help solving the case.

They say they're investigating several cases, all happening at the same business.

They've responded to Laundry Plus on Mitchell Avenue several times.

Suspects damaged washers and dryers as they tried to steal from the machines.

The Waterloo Police department wants to speak with the man and woman in the pictures they posted on the Cedar Valley CrimeStoppers Facebook page.

At this time we do not know how these two are related to the incidents.

Cedar valley Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone who has information leading to the arrest.

They posted this on their Facebook page:

The Waterloo Police Department and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help. The Waterloo Police Department is currently investigating several cases of suspects entering Laundry Plus, 1010 E Mitchell and causing damage as they tried to steal from the machines.

As part of their investigation the Waterloo Police Department would like to speak with the male and the female in the pictures. The shown vehicles are associated with the individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340 ext 7 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSoft or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637). Message and data rates may apply.

Text STOP to opt out at any time. Text HELP for more information.

A cash reward is available.