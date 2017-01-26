President placing restrictions on EPA - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration is ordering that any studies or data from scientists at the Environmental Protection Agency undergo review by political appointees before they can be released to the public.

The communications director for President Donald Trump's transition team at the EPA, Doug Ericksen, says the review also extends to content on the EPA's website.

He says a decision has not yet been made about whether to strip mention of climate change from the site.

