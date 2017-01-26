Iowa panel delays action on bill limiting food stamp sales - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa panel delays action on bill limiting food stamp sales

Members of a legislative panel say they need more information before taking action on a bill that would prohibit people from using food stamps to buy soda or other carbonated beverages.

The bill introduced by Sen. Amy Sinclair, a Republican from Wayne, would prohibit people from using food stamps to buy carbonated beverages. Such efforts have been launched elsewhere to prevent food stamp recipients from buying soda or other junk food, but legislators say the Iowa proposal was intended to stop the purchase of containers that could be returned for a recycling deposit.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa called the legislation an overreach by the government to control purchases by low-income Iowa families.

The three-member panel opted Wednesday to review more information before taking action on the proposal.

