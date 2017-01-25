Iowa drops 3rd straight, 76-64 at Illinois

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Michael Finke scored 17 points off the bench and led Illinois in a 76-64 win over Iowa on Wednesday night.

Illinois got off to a quick 10-0 start in the first few minutes of the game and never gave back the lead.

Nicholas Baer led the way for Iowa (11-10, 3-5) with 12 points and Peter Jok added 10.

The Hawkeyes got off to a slow start, shooting under 20 percent from the field for the first eight minutes of the game and 37 shooting percent for the half.

The Hawkeyes are in a slump after their impressive win over Purdue. Iowa will have a couple easy games before facing some teams at the top of the Big Ten standings.

Iowa has a few days to relax before the Hawkeyes host Ohio State Saturday.