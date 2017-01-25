Iowa drops 3rd straight, 76-64 at Illinois - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa drops 3rd straight, 76-64 at Illinois

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Michael Finke scored 17 points off the bench and led Illinois in a 76-64 win over Iowa on Wednesday night.

Illinois got off to a quick 10-0 start in the first few minutes of the game and never gave back the lead.

Nicholas Baer led the way for Iowa (11-10, 3-5) with 12 points and Peter Jok added 10.

The Hawkeyes got off to a slow start, shooting under 20 percent from the field for the first eight minutes of the game and 37 shooting percent for the half.

 The Hawkeyes are in a slump after their impressive win over Purdue. Iowa will have a couple easy games before facing some teams at the top of the Big Ten standings.

Iowa has a few days to relax before the Hawkeyes host Ohio State Saturday.

