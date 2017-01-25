UNI wins fourth straight, 61-54 over Evansville

In a bit of a surprise quarterback C.J. Beathard is the first Iowa Hawkeye taken in the 2017 NFL Draft. Beathard is taken in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers with the 104th overall pick.More >>
In a bit of a surprise quarterback C.J. Beathard is the first Iowa Hawkeye taken in the 2017 NFL Draft. Beathard is taken in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers with the 104th overall pick.More >>
On a cold, wet day - Eastern Iowa once again made in impact in Des Moines -More >>
On a cold, wet day - Eastern Iowa once again made in impact in Des Moines -More >>
Bird has been a Pacers fixture for most of the past 20 years as either the coach or working in the team's front office.More >>
Bird has been a Pacers fixture for most of the past 20 years as either the coach or working in the team's front office.More >>
The UNI-Dome will have a different look this fall with the installation of a new artificial turf surface by AstroTurf® that will feature a custom-made field design for the UNI Panthers.More >>
The UNI-Dome will have a different look this fall with the installation of a new artificial turf surface by AstroTurf® that will feature a custom-made field design for the UNI Panthers.More >>