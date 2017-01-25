UNI wins fourth straight, 61-54 over Evansville

Northern Iowa men's basketball team ran its win streak to four in a row with a 61-54 home win over the Evansville Purple Aces.



UNI (9-11 overall, 4-5 MVC) got a double-double from redshirt freshman Luke McDonnell as he posted 14 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. Bennett Koch led all scorers with 17 points and three blocked shots. Klint Carlson added 11 points, while Jeremy Morgan nabbed five steals on the defensive end of the floor.



Evansville (10-12 overall, 1-8 MVC) lost its seventh straight game and fell to 2-9 all-time in the McLeod Center. The MVC's leading scorer Jaylon Brown was limited to 13 points and seven assists.



The Panthers never trailed in the contest and jumped out to an 18-point first-half lead at 33-15. McDonnell secured his double-double in the first half as he recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. UNI would take a 35-22 lead into the intermission.



Evansville used a 16-4 run to cut the UNI lead to 37-31 with 15:28 left in the game. On UNI's ensuing possession, Koch grabbed a loose ball near the Panther basket, secured it and dropped in a bucket while getting fouled. Koch's three-point play gave UNI a 40-31 lead with 14:34 remaining. Evansville trimmed the UNI advantage to five points at 40-35 following a Ryan Taylor basket with 13:35 to go.



UNI responded with an 11-2 run that was capped by a runner off the glass from redshirt freshman Spencer Haldeman with 7:04 left in the game that gave the Panthers a 51-37 lead. It would prove to be UNI's final field goal of the game as the Panthers scored their final 10 points at the foul line over the final 7:04. Evansville would close to within 52-46 and 54-48, but could not get the margin under six in the closing minutes.

