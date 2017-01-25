Scuba shop opens in North Liberty

Residents of North Liberty and neighboring towns can find some relief from the January cold now that a new scuba shop has opened in North Liberty.

"I've had a few people come in and say the same thing I said originally, "can you really learn to dive in Iowa? And the answer is yes," JoAnn Haack, manager and diving instructor, said.

The shop, DiVentures, opened on Friday is a place to buy scuba equipment or to learn how to scuba.

"There's a lot of people that are trying to get out of the Iowa winter in January and there's a lot of people that plan spring break trips and want to get some place warmer and so definetly we see people that want to learn how to dive so that when they go on their spring break trip they can do some beautiful dives," Haack said.

DiVentures arranges 25-30 group trips a year, as well as private trips.

Lessons can either be in a classroom setting, local rec center pools, or out in the open water.

"We use some of the local rec centers around town and then open water we can do close quarries within an hour you can go to a quarry and if you're willing to do an overnight we can get you to places where you'd see more things underwater there are boats and planes and things sunk underwater."