January brings heavy wet snow

The snow fell off and on Wednesday. Snow removal crews worked more than 15 hour days to get the job done.

Many residents shoveling in the morning and then again after work.

The wet heavy snow that fell, often linked to heart attacks.

"You you have to take your time . . . I do it awhile then I rest up. Go at a pace and then I stop," said one resident.

After the shoveling was done, some made their way through the snowy night to bible study.

"How long did it take you to shovel before you got here?" asked KWWL's Jessica Hartman.

"About an hour. So I was really tired. Sometime that temptation comes in when you want to stay home, but I know that I need to be here. It is where I want to be because of God's faithfulness to me."

After canceling several times due to winter weather in recent weeks Rev. Mike Collins at the Crossroads Community Church of Nazarene believes it is important to come together.

"Winter is a key time of the year for depression and problems. When you get together, you lift each other up in prayer; you study the word. It is a great way to be encouraged and encourage each other to lift each other up. So it is important, if you can at all, to get together in community," said Rev. Collins.