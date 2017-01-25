William Penn women beat Peru State - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

William Penn women beat Peru State

The William Penn women beat Peru State, 63-53 Wednesday in Heart of America Conference college basketball.

The victory moves William Penn to 13-6 overall and 11-4 in conference play.

Peru State falls to 4-1 on the season and 2-14 in the conference.

 

