Brent Musburger calling final game on January 31

It has been some time since Brent Musburger has been involved with NFL broadcasts, but the announcement that he will be calling his final game as a play-by-play announcer on January 31 makes for a good reason to look at his impact on how we watch the game today.

Musburger did play-by-play on NFL games for CBS in the early 1970s before taking on a job as the host of The NFL Today in 1975. The pregame show helped create the standard for shows that now appear on four networks every Sunday during the regular season as Musburger, Irv Cross, Phyllis George and Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder creating a format that no one has deviated from all that much in the last four decades.

In a statement about his decision to step away from the booth, Musburger, who hosted the show until he left CBS in 1990, noted the show’s importance to his career.

“The biggest show of my life was The NFL Today,” Musburger said. “It was the first of the live pregame shows, the live halftimes, and the live postgame. So we were really the pioneers.”

Musburger’s final broadcast will be a basketball game between Georgia and Kentucky and it’s a good bet that it will start with a reminder that “you are looking live” at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.