UPDATE: Nobody injured in armed robbery at Waterloo motel

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Police were on the scene of a reported armed robbery at the Motel 6 on Logan Ave. in Waterloo.  There were multiple squad cars and officers at the motel.

Police say someone robbed the hotel employee at gunpoint, but nobody was hurt.  Nobody has been arrested.

