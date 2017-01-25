Kids vs. Cops Dodgeball tournament kicks off

It was a good day to be inside for the annual Kids versus Cops Dodgeball Tournament in Cedar Rapids.

Several people packing the Harding Middle School gym, where students and Cedar Rapids Police had the chance to go face-to-face in a game of dodgeball.

Despite the age difference, nobody held back.

It was an exciting afternoon for middle school students and Cedar Rapids Police while they kicked off their 11th Annual Dodgeball Tournament.

"It's pretty amazing. You've got all these kids here lined up and ready to play to throw dodge balls at us. So, it's always fun," Cedar Rapids Police K-9 Handler, Amy Shuman said.

"I'm very excited. This is really fun. You get to get out of class, and you get to throw balls at cops," 8th grade student, Max White said.

Harding managed to be the last person standing and hit Shuman in the shin for the win.

"I love winning, first of all, but I like the recruiting part too, because you're trying to find your best players, and it makes me feel like a college recruit," White said.

There's no such things as a friendly game of dodge ball.

When the buzzer goes off, there's no holding back.

"They were aggressive, but I just remember my five D's: dodge, duck, dive, dip, and dodge," White said.

Harding Middle School Student Council members Jenna Hageman and Jami Martin-Trainor enjoyed the game, and reminded everyone it's a fundraiser for the Cedar Rapids K-9 Unit.

"It's great. Just to know that we're donating to the school and the K-9 unit, it's very great," Jenna said.

"Yeah it is. I've come all three years, and it's always interesting to watch who will win," Jami said.

Student Council members say the Cedar Rapids K-9 Unit is operate only on donations.

Last year, the tournament raised nearly $2,000.