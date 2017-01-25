Community Foundation awards grants totaling $429,104

The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa awarded grants totaling $429,104 to 36 local and area non-profits and government entity projects serving Black Hawk County for the Foundation's fall award cycle.

“The work these deserving organizations do to create a stronger county is critical to making our communities places where everyone can thrive,” said CEO Kay Englin. “The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is proud to be a partner in their work, and we are thankful for the generosity of community-minded people who make this impact possible.”

Here is a list of the grant recipients by category.

Art and Culture:

Waterloo Community Playhouse, Waterloo Community Playhouse Season of Engagement

Community Betterment:

Evansdale AMVET Post 31, Evansdale Amvets Post 31 Energy Efficiency Project

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Community Center

Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley, Service-Learning: Engaging Youth in Service to the Cedar Valley

Education:

Covenant Medical Center-Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), RSVP Primetime Program

Greater Cedar Valley Alliance Foundation, Leader in Me: Culture, Leadership, and Academics 2017

Grout Museum District, Museum District

Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Cultivating a Skilled and Productive Workforce

Quota Club of Waterloo, Cops ‘n’ Kids Literacy Program

The Job Foundation: Financial Stewardship Mentoring Program

Environment

City of Waterloo, 2016 Ash Tree Replacement Project

The Nature Conservancy in Iowa, Wetland Restoration for Reduced Flood Risk, Improved Water Quality and Increased Outdoor Recreation

Human Service:

Allen Hospital/Unity Point Health, Allen Child Protection Center

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa, One-to-One Mentoring

Bring Your Families to Christ Ministries, Bringing Your Families to Christ Ministries

Cedar Valley Friends of the Family, Safe Shelter & Housing Stability

Cedar Valley Gearheads Ministry, 17 in 2017

Christian Community Development-House of Hope, House of Hope

East Side Ministerial Alliance, EMA Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program

Exceptional Persons, Employment Services-Enclave

Family and Children’s Council of Black Hawk County, Parent Education

Getting Ahead in the Cedar Valley Fund, Getting Ahead in a Just Getting-By World Program

Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, Leadership and Character Building for Girls

Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, Irving Square Development

Lutheran Services in Iowa, Healthy Families America-HOPES in Black Hawk County

National Inventors Hall of Fame, Camp Invention STEM Program for Elementary Children in Black Hawk County – Summer 2017

Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Cedar Valley Food Pantry

Operation Threshold, Housing and Fair Lending Program

Riverview Center, Awareness of Services and Recruitment of Volunteers Campaign

Salvation Army, Operating Support

SuccessLink, SuccesLink/Success Street

The Homestead, Children’s Autism Project Center

Waypoint Services, Waypoint Domestic Violence Program Support

Wildwood Hills Ranch, Scholarships for Black Hawk County At-Risk Youth

YMCA of Black Hawk County, Latino and Multicultural Services

Grants are awarded through CFNEIA’s competitive grant process. Decisions on grant awards are determined by CFNEIA’s grant distribution committee, which consists of volunteers from Black Hawk County. Grants are awarded to projects in the program areas of: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization (or government entity) serving Blackhawk County in order to be considered for funding.

The Foundation has a fall and spring grant cycle for Black Hawk County. The 2017 spring grant cycle is currently open. Grant guidelines and applications can be found at www.cfneia.org/grants. Completed applications must be submitted no later than midnight (CST) April 1, 2017.