Community Foundation awards grants totaling $429,104

The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa awarded grants totaling $429,104 to 36 local and area non-profits and government entity projects serving Black Hawk County for the Foundation's fall award cycle.
“The work these deserving organizations do to create a stronger county is critical to making our communities places where everyone can thrive,” said CEO Kay Englin. “The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is proud to be a partner in their work, and we are thankful for the generosity of community-minded people who make this impact possible.”
Here is a list of the grant recipients by category.
Art and Culture:
- Waterloo Community Playhouse, Waterloo Community Playhouse Season of Engagement
Community Betterment:
- Evansdale AMVET Post 31, Evansdale Amvets Post 31 Energy Efficiency Project
- Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers
- St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Community Center
- Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley, Service-Learning: Engaging Youth in Service to the Cedar Valley
Education:
- Covenant Medical Center-Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), RSVP Primetime Program
- Greater Cedar Valley Alliance Foundation, Leader in Me: Culture, Leadership, and Academics 2017
- Grout Museum District, Museum District
- Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Cultivating a Skilled and Productive Workforce
- Quota Club of Waterloo, Cops ‘n’ Kids Literacy Program
- The Job Foundation: Financial Stewardship Mentoring Program
Environment
- City of Waterloo, 2016 Ash Tree Replacement Project
- The Nature Conservancy in Iowa, Wetland Restoration for Reduced Flood Risk, Improved Water Quality and Increased Outdoor Recreation
Human Service:
- Allen Hospital/Unity Point Health, Allen Child Protection Center
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa, One-to-One Mentoring
- Bring Your Families to Christ Ministries, Bringing Your Families to Christ Ministries
- Cedar Valley Friends of the Family, Safe Shelter & Housing Stability
- Cedar Valley Gearheads Ministry, 17 in 2017
- Christian Community Development-House of Hope, House of Hope
- East Side Ministerial Alliance, EMA Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program
- Exceptional Persons, Employment Services-Enclave
- Family and Children’s Council of Black Hawk County, Parent Education
- Getting Ahead in the Cedar Valley Fund, Getting Ahead in a Just Getting-By World Program
- Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, Leadership and Character Building for Girls
- Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, Irving Square Development
- Lutheran Services in Iowa, Healthy Families America-HOPES in Black Hawk County
- National Inventors Hall of Fame, Camp Invention STEM Program for Elementary Children in Black Hawk County – Summer 2017
- Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Cedar Valley Food Pantry
- Operation Threshold, Housing and Fair Lending Program
- Riverview Center, Awareness of Services and Recruitment of Volunteers Campaign
- Salvation Army, Operating Support
- SuccessLink, SuccesLink/Success Street
- The Homestead, Children’s Autism Project Center
- Waypoint Services, Waypoint Domestic Violence Program Support
- Wildwood Hills Ranch, Scholarships for Black Hawk County At-Risk Youth
- YMCA of Black Hawk County, Latino and Multicultural Services
Grants are awarded through CFNEIA’s competitive grant process. Decisions on grant awards are determined by CFNEIA’s grant distribution committee, which consists of volunteers from Black Hawk County. Grants are awarded to projects in the program areas of: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization (or government entity) serving Blackhawk County in order to be considered for funding.
The Foundation has a fall and spring grant cycle for Black Hawk County. The 2017 spring grant cycle is currently open. Grant guidelines and applications can be found at www.cfneia.org/grants. Completed applications must be submitted no later than midnight (CST) April 1, 2017.